Grindrod to sell R500m in property-related assets to African Bank
The deal will help the logistics operator to reorganise its balance sheet and finance plans for freight development
23 October 2024 - 20:11
Port, terminals and logistics operator Grindrod has agreed to sell certain investments to African Bank for R500m, advancing its strategy to divest from noncore assets while scoring a cash injection to reorganise its balance sheet and finance plans for freight development.
Grindrod said on Wednesday that it planned to sell mortgage bonds for its north coast properties in KwaZulu-Natal, its 19% stake in the Trevally Group, Sherpa Trade and Invest 31 real estate development companies, and a variety of loans granted to the Royal Shaka Property Group through its subsidiary GFS Holdings...
