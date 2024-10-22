Beer association looks to take advantage of growth trends
Industry body CEO Charlene Louw says there is demand for zero-alcohol beers and different varietals of grains
22 October 2024 - 05:00
The Beer Association of SA (Basa) says it is strategically targeting growth in the low- and no-alcohol markets while seeking to expand research & development (R&D) of local barley and hops varietals that farmers could grow for potential export.
CEO Charlene Louw said on Friday that as the beer industry recovered from the Covid-19 disruptions, the local sector was looking to tap significantly into the growing zero-alcohol trend that consumers were gravitating towards in a bid to improve their health...
