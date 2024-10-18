Three tobacco giants propose $24bn payment to settle Canadian lawsuits

Bengaluru — Cigarette makers Philip Morris, British American Tobacco (BAT) and Japan Tobacco will pay C$32.5bn ($23.6bn) to settle a long-running tobacco lawsuit in Canada, as part of a court-appointed mediator's proposed plan, Philip Morris said on Friday.
The Canadian units of the three tobacco giants were dealt a huge blow in 2015 after a Quebec court awarded damages to about 100,000 smokers and former smokers who alleged the companies knew since the 1950s their product was causing cancer, other illnesses and failed to warn consumers adequately.
After an appeal, a Quebec court in 2019 upheld the 2015 decision that awarded smokers in the Canadian province around C$15bn, forcing the Canadian subsidiaries of all three companies to seek bankruptcy protection.
The subsidiaries have been under a court-supervised mediation process negotiating a possible settlement since then.
The allocation of the aggregate settlement amount between the tobacco giants remains unresolved, according to Philip Morris.
“Although important issues with the plan remain to be resolved, we are hopeful that this legal process will soon conclude, allowing RBH (Rothmans, Benson & Hedges) and its stakeholders to focus on the future,” Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak said in a statement on Friday.
Rothmans, Benson & Hedges is Philip Morris’ Canadian unit.
Earlier on Friday, BATsaid that the proposed plan marked a positive step towards finding a resolution. It did not provide details of the plan that Philip Morris did.
BAT said its unit Imperial Tobacco Canada supported the settlement framework and structure and that the settlement would be funded by cash on hand and cash generated from the future sale of tobacco products in Canada.
BAT shares fell 3% on Friday morning.
Philip Morris said that voting on the plan would happen in December this year and if accepted by claimants, a hearing to consider approval of the plan would then be expected in the first half of 2025.
Japan Tobacco did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Reuters
