CMH first half earnings hurt by election jitters, cheaper imports

Shares in Combined Motor Holdings declined as much as 2.8% in light trading on Friday after the group reported a 32% fall in headlines earnings at the halfway stage.
The group said on Thursday its revenue for the six months ended August declined 1% to R6.53bn, with operating profit 22% lower at R283.9m.
Headline earnings per share declined 32% to 179.3c.
The group ascribed the weaker performance to erratic monthly results principally attributable to poor returns in May, during the build-up to the elections, and June, when the results were analysed and the government of national unity (GNU) formed.
Consumer confidence was low and reluctance to spend on big-ticket items was evident.
Despite the earnings reversal, the group structure remains sound, and continued cash generation has enabled the recommendation of a dividend of 102c per share, it said.
During the first half, the group’s new vehicle unit sales recorded a fall of 8%, which was in line with the national market in respect of passenger and light commercial vehicles.
In addition, tough competition, particularly from new Chinese entrants to an already saturated local market, created intense trading margin pressure.
The traditional brands, with local manufacturing investment, are struggling to compete against the flood of cheaper import alternatives, CMH said.
Although used vehicle unit sales were down 7%, trading margins showed some improvement.
The fleet levels of the major car hire operators appear to have stabilised, and there have been fewer instances of surplus vehicles being dumped on the used car market, it said.
In respect of both new and used vehicles sales, the bank finance approval rate has remained low. In addition, the increasing trend of approved loans not being taken up by customers reflects a lack of confidence in the economic future, the group said.
First Car Rental experienced its toughest trading period since Covid-19, CMH said.
Predictions of a reasonable economic growth rate during the next six months are tinged by a number of dark clouds, CMH said.
It cited continued high level of unemployment and exorbitant proposed hikes in the cost of electricity as cause for concern.
"Expected relief from further interest rate cuts will be more than offset by Eskom’s attempt to recover the cost of its mismanagement," it said.
On the positive side, the group cited the country’s peaceful transition to a GNU, the trend of fuel price cuts and the strengthened currency.
"The group expects a meaningful improvement in the period ahead. Current signs are that national new vehicle sales are edging up modestly on the back of consumer confidence and in anticipation of meaningful interest rate cuts."
CMH has recently launched the Foton range of light commercial vehicles, and early indications are that its success in the market has met expectations. The brand is the market leader in China.
By late Friday afternoon CMH’s shares were down 0.8% at R34.94.
CMH first half earnings hurt by election jitters, cheaper imports
First-half headline earnings per share declined 32% to 179.3c
Shares in Combined Motor Holdings declined as much as 2.8% in light trading on Friday after the group reported a 32% fall in headlines earnings at the halfway stage.
The group said on Thursday its revenue for the six months ended August declined 1% to R6.53bn, with operating profit 22% lower at R283.9m.
Headline earnings per share declined 32% to 179.3c.
The group ascribed the weaker performance to erratic monthly results principally attributable to poor returns in May, during the build-up to the elections, and June, when the results were analysed and the government of national unity (GNU) formed.
Consumer confidence was low and reluctance to spend on big-ticket items was evident.
Despite the earnings reversal, the group structure remains sound, and continued cash generation has enabled the recommendation of a dividend of 102c per share, it said.
During the first half, the group’s new vehicle unit sales recorded a fall of 8%, which was in line with the national market in respect of passenger and light commercial vehicles.
In addition, tough competition, particularly from new Chinese entrants to an already saturated local market, created intense trading margin pressure.
The traditional brands, with local manufacturing investment, are struggling to compete against the flood of cheaper import alternatives, CMH said.
Although used vehicle unit sales were down 7%, trading margins showed some improvement.
The fleet levels of the major car hire operators appear to have stabilised, and there have been fewer instances of surplus vehicles being dumped on the used car market, it said.
In respect of both new and used vehicles sales, the bank finance approval rate has remained low. In addition, the increasing trend of approved loans not being taken up by customers reflects a lack of confidence in the economic future, the group said.
First Car Rental experienced its toughest trading period since Covid-19, CMH said.
Predictions of a reasonable economic growth rate during the next six months are tinged by a number of dark clouds, CMH said.
It cited continued high level of unemployment and exorbitant proposed hikes in the cost of electricity as cause for concern.
"Expected relief from further interest rate cuts will be more than offset by Eskom’s attempt to recover the cost of its mismanagement," it said.
On the positive side, the group cited the country’s peaceful transition to a GNU, the trend of fuel price cuts and the strengthened currency.
"The group expects a meaningful improvement in the period ahead. Current signs are that national new vehicle sales are edging up modestly on the back of consumer confidence and in anticipation of meaningful interest rate cuts."
CMH has recently launched the Foton range of light commercial vehicles, and early indications are that its success in the market has met expectations. The brand is the market leader in China.
By late Friday afternoon CMH’s shares were down 0.8% at R34.94.
MackenzieJ@arena.africa
CMH highlights pressure on consumers as car sales fall
CMH car rental revs up full-year profits
CMH car rental drives interim profit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.