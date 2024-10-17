Premier Group’s first-half earnings to rise up to 35%
The group has focused on margin management and cost-saving initiatives
17 October 2024 - 09:40
Food producer Premier Group expects its first-half earnings to rise as much as 35% thanks to its focus on margin management and cost-saving initiatives.
The group said in a trading statement on Thursday that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to the end of September to be 25%-33% higher at 414c-440c, while earnings per share are expected to rise 27%-35% compared with a year ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.