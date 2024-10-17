Planned maintenance closures weigh on Mondi’s earnings
17 October 2024 - 09:17
Sustainable packaging and paper company Mondi’s earnings were lower in the third quarter due to more planned maintenance shuts and a forestry fair value loss.
The group said on Thursday that underlying Ebitda for the quarter ended September was, as expected, lower — at €223m compared with €351m in the second quarter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.