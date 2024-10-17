Companies / Industrials

Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3bn IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding

Subscriptions were driven by foreign investors, domestic banks and mutual funds

17 October 2024 - 18:57
by Nandan Mandayam
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Hyundai Motor India sign outside a showroom in Ahmedabad, India, October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
A Hyundai Motor India sign outside a showroom in Ahmedabad, India, October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Bengaluru — A $3.3bn initial public offering (IPO) by Hyundai Motor India was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Thursday, with domestic banks and mutual funds buying into the country’s first vehicle maker to go public in two decades.

As companies rush to go public after a sharp run-up in the Indian equities market this year, Hyundai Motor's first listing outside South Korea ranks as India’s biggest ever and the world’s second-largest IPO in 2024.

Subscription on the final day was driven by qualified institutional buyers, including foreign investors, domestic banks and mutual funds, which bid for 3.13 times the 28.3-million shares reserved for them.

The exercise began on Tuesday but was led until Thursday by employees, who bid for 1.56 times the 7,78,400 shares allotted to them.

Retail investors, however, had bid for just 44% of the shares earmarked for them.

Hyundai India is targeting a market valuation of $19bn, at the upper end of the IPO price band of 1,960 rupees ($23.32). That values the company at about 40% of its Korean parent.

Its shares are expected to make their trading debut on October 22.

Reuters

Hyundai to launch $3bn India IPO next week

India will be Hyundai’s first stock market listing outside South Korea
Companies
1 week ago

Hyundai celebrates 100-millionth car produced

The company, with headquarters in Seoul, was founded in 1967
Life
2 weeks ago

Hyundai will survive torrid industry times, says CEO

Gideon Jansen van Rensburg reckons some brands aren’t going to make it, given the multiple challenges the automotive industry faces globally
Life
2 weeks ago

Hyundai to build more hybrids to counter slowing EV demand

The world’s number three carmaker aims to grow sales 30% by 2030 by doubling number of hybrid models
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ArcelorMittal shares plunge on possible capital ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Shoprite CEO is SA’s best-paid retail boss as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sasfin faces JSE suspension over late financials
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gauteng’s water woes, escalating rates and taxes ...
Companies / Property
5.
Elon Musk takes on Indian billionaires over ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.