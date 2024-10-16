Amsa considers a recapitalisation to shore up its balance sheet
Amsa swung into a R466m loss for the third quarter from ebitda of R52m in the previous quarter
16 October 2024 - 16:24
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), SA’s largest steel producer, says it is exploring a number of options to beef up its balance sheet, including a possible recapitalisation, after a further decline in performance in the third quarter.
In business update released on Wednesday Amsa said various possibilities, including restructuring — which could also include raising capital raise or asset sales — were under consideration to finance its investments portfolio and deal with the balance sheet as part of turning the company around...
