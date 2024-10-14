Calgro benefits from positive product mix and lower infrastructure costs

Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Diversified property developer Calgro M3 has reported higher profits for the first half as the group benefited from a positive product mix and lower infrastructure costs.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August increased to 101.4c from 78.88c a year ago.
Revenue declined 26.4% to R507m, primarily driven by reduced unit sales due to pressure on consumers and delayed transfers. However, profit after tax rose to R97.57m from R84.85m before.
A total of 869 units were handed over compared with 1,192 units a year ago, while 1,539 units are under construction, with most expected to be completed by the end of February 2025.
“We intend to commence with a further 1,592 units shortly that are targeted for completion in the next financial year. The group currently has a further 2,609 serviced opportunities available that are ready for top structure construction to commence and a further 2,416 currently being serviced,” it said.
The growth in gross margin, to 29.69%, reflected the strategic move to a higher mix of open market and non-public sector units as well as the project and product mix, which now benefits from historic land and infrastructure costs.
While the number of units handed over was slightly lower than the previous period, the positive product mix and lower infrastructure costs offset this reduction, leading to an improved gross profit margin, it said.
The margin was expected to remain above the target for the short to medium term.
The group’s memorial parks segment grew revenue by 59% to R31.7m and this business now accounts for 6.26% of group revenue.
The segment’s main goal remains cash generation for the group. The growth in reservations, particularly through the lay-by option, indicates consumer preference for flexible payment options in the current environment.
The lay-by sales offering grew by R14.7m and currently has an active book of R40.7m, which will convert to revenue when sales are fully settled.
Calgro M3 was poised for a transformative growth phase in the second half of the financial year, it said.
It has a robust pipeline, consisting of strategic large-scale developments Fleurhof, South Hills, Bankenveld and Belhar, and combined with the trading out of other developments, positions the group to deliver a future pipeline in excess of 38,000 units.
“These projects do not only represent financial returns, they also represent our continued commitment to addressing SA’s housing needs and the offering of value-for-money homes that transform lives and communities,” it said.
The company plans to accelerate the transfer of completed units, drive sales for sustainable growth to enable the group to roll out the pipeline over an approximate 15-year period and ensure efficient execution and cash flow conversion.
The memorial parks segment would be a key expansion area and the group intended to expand the offering to new provinces.
