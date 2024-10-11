Zeder posts half-year loss
The Stellenbosch-based company expects the markets it operates in to remain volatile over the short to medium term
11 October 2024 - 14:16
Agribusiness-focused investment holding company Zeder, which has been making headway in its strategic disposal programme, has posted an interim loss as volatile weather patterns and lower soft commodity prices hammer the industry.
On Friday the group reported a R77m loss in its profit before taxes from ongoing activities for the six months to end-August, compared with a R51m profit in the prior comparable period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.