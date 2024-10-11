Bell Equipment flags 25% fall in HEPS due to poor market conditions
For the past few years, Bell had benefited from unprecedentedly strong global market demand post-Covid-19
11 October 2024 - 13:35
Designer, manufacturer and distributor of heavy industrial machinery Bell Equipment has flagged its profit for the year to end-December is expected to fall by a quarter.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to the end of December are expected to be at least 25% lower than the 798c reported in the prior period, the industrial transportation manufacturer said in an update on Friday, citing the effect of weak market conditions on production volumes and sales...
