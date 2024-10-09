Companies / Industrials

PODCAST | Tetra Pak’s SA investment plans in focus

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Klaus Plenge, Tetra Pak MD for Southern Africa

09 October 2024 - 16:45
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Klaus Plenge. Tetra Pak’s MD for Southern Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Tetra Pak’s push to grow its packaging business in SA, while investing in sustainable products, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Klaus Plenge, Tetra Pak’s MD for Southern Africa. 

Tetra Pak is a food processing and packaging solutions company based in Sweden that has had a presence in SA since 1963. Its customers have included the Two Oceans wine brand and milk giant Clover. According to Plenge, the company’s biggest earner is packaging for the milk industry. 

As part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ongoing investment drive, Tetra Pak reopened its facility in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, in April, in an investment of R500m.

Join the discussion: 

Plenge says this was part of the company’s effort to update its facilities and technology in the region — a move that helps to expand what Tetra Pak can produce locally. 

In addition, the company has been investing in its sustainability efforts to recycle more of its products. Over the past year the company has been putting in systems and collaborating with major recyclers Mpact and Gayatri Paper Mills, which have incorporated its liquid board packaging (LBP) carton collection into their operations.

To date, the company has invested more than R54m in the infrastructure and processes required to efficiently manage and recycle cartons.

In the discussion, Plenge outlines his company’s business model; efforts to modernise; sustainability in manufacturing; the company’ product-making process and trends in the sector. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

