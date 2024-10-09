Mondi to buy Western Europe packaging assets of Schumacher Packaging

UK- and JSE-listed paper group Mondi is to acquire the Western Europe packaging assets of Schumacher Packaging, a move that strengthens Mondi's corrugated converting footprint in Europe.
The acquisition, with an enterprise value of €634m (R12.2bn), will be financed from existing facilities and will be earnings per share accretive in the first full financial year following completion, Mondi said in a statement on Wednesday.
The acquisition will expand Mondi’s corrugated footprint in Western Europe and add complementary fibre-based products, focused on e-commerce and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), to enhance its existing customer offering, it said.
The acquisition is in line with Mondi’s strategy to expand its corrugated packaging business in Europe and adjacent markets; to invest in cost advantaged assets; to further integrate upstream and downstream operations to ensure security of supply for customers and optimised operations, and to continue to partner with customers to deliver innovative solutions, it said.
The acquisition comprises seven corrugated converting plants, two solid board mills and four solid board converting plants.
These operations complement Mondi's existing network of corrugated plants across Central and Eastern Europe, adding over 1-billion square metres of capacity when fully operational.
Among the acquired sites are two state-of-the-art mega-box plants in Germany, located at Ebersdorf and Greven, which have best-in-class production speed and operational efficiency as well as a highly skilled workforce, it said.
Expanding Mondi's e-commerce offering — particularly in Germany, the largest packaging market in Europe — presents significant opportunities to introduce the group’s unique range of products to a wider array of customers as they increasingly transition towards more sustainable packaging solutions.
In 2023, Schumacher Packaging's Western European packaging assets delivered an adjusted Ebitda of €66m and this is expected to increase as the recently added capacity at Greven, following a significant investment programme, ramps up, and the identified €22m of cost synergies are realised over the three years following completion.
“Our focus is on investing to meet the growing market demand for sustainable packaging while driving value for our stakeholders,” said Mondi CEO Andrew King.
“This acquisition significantly increases our corrugated converting capacity, extends our reach across Western Europe, and offers strong downstream integration opportunities, while broadening our customer offering with a complementary fibre- based product range”.
The transaction, which is subject to certain customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2025.
Bjoern Schumacher and Hendrik Schumacher, co-CEOs of Schumacher Packaging who have been instrumental in the development of the business over many years, will be retained, respectively, as a strategic adviser and as COO Solid Board.
