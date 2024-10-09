Afrimat’s first half pressured by lower iron ore sales and revenue
Management is prioritising the turnaround of the cement business, which is showing ‘very good progress’
09 October 2024 - 10:59
Building materials and mining group Afrimat expects to report sharply lower headline earnings at the halfway stage of the year, due mainly to lower iron ore sales volumes and revenue.
The group, which is valued at about R10bn on the JSE, expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended August to be between 65.9c and 39.5c, representing a decrease of 75%-85% compared with a year ago...
