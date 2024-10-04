Metair to snap up distressed parts distributor AutoZone for R290m
In the event that AutoZone's actual net working capital at the closing date is less thanR344m, Metair has the right to terminate the agreement
04 October 2024 - 11:29
Battery and automotive components manufacturer Metair has agreed to pay R290m to acquire AutoZone, the largest privately held retailer of automotive parts in SA, which is undergoing corporate rescue.
JSE-listed Metair told investors on Friday that it had entered into a sale of shares and facility agreement with TP Hentiq and the appointed business rescue practitioners of AutoZone to buy the entire issued share capital of the spare vehicle parts supplier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.