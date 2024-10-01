Nampak completes refinancing within deadline
The packaging supplier has been battling to claw its way out of a mammoth R5bn debt hole it fell into during its ill-fated Africa expansion
01 October 2024 - 10:35
Packaging manufacturer Nampak says it successfully concluded its refinancing with Standard Bank in September, having met the deadline by its lenders to return R720m in net debt from disposals by the end of the same month.
The company said this had resulted in a significantly simplified funding structure, inclusive of only a minor foreign debt component...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.