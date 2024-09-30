York Timber back in the black
The main contribution to the profit was an 11% increase in the biological asset value to R2.825bn
30 September 2024 - 09:43
York Timber has returned to profitability, reporting a profit of R136.1m after a loss of R312.9m a year ago, thanks to an increase of R254.6m to the biological asset value.
The group said on Monday that the main contribution to the profit was an 11% increase in the biological asset value to R2.825bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.