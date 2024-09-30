Stellantis alert sparks $10bn rout in European car stocks

A Stellantis worker stands at work during production at the group’s new electrified dual-clutch transmission assembly facility in the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy, in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA
Milan — European car stocks tumbled almost 4% on Monday after a warning from Stellantis, Volkswagen and Aston rekindled concerns over the sector’s earnings outlook in a year marred by slowing demand and aggressive Chinese competition.
The rout wiped off nearly $10bn from the market value of the Stoxx Auto & Parts index with Stellantis, listed in Paris and Milan, falling 14% after slashing forecasts and saying it would burn more cash than initially expected.
Stellantis — Europe’s No 5 carmaker by market value and owner of the Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat, Citroën and Peugeot brands — cited worsening industry trends, higher costs to overhaul its US business and Chinese competition on electric vehicles.
Citi expected sector weakness to persist over the coming weeks, and said a recovery in Stellantis looked unlikely until 2025, when the European-American carmaker resets its inventory, leading to more favourable comparisons.
“We think current absolute and relative … weakness continues into October — before the annual November-January cyclical rally, [probably] supported by global rate cuts accelerating,” Citi analyst Harald Hendrikse said in a note.
Analysts forecast a near 14% earnings drop in 2024, marking a reversal from the years after the pandemic, when supply chain disruptions allowed carmakers to raise prices.
Separately on Friday, Germany’s Volkswagen, which is clashing with trade unions over unprecedented plans to shut factories on its home turf, cut its annual outlook for the second time in less than three months.
Aston Martin on Monday warned of lower annual core profit and cut its forecast for production volumes on supply chain disruptions and weakness in China.
By 9.28am GMT (11.28am), Volkswagen shares were down 2.6% in Frankfurt, while Aston Martin in London sank 20%. In Paris, Renault was down about 6%, while the broader Stoxx 600 eased 0.6%.
Chinese stocks surged on Monday as investors welcomed the latest raft of economic stimulus measures from Beijing, but those steps failed to bolster sentiment towards European car shares.
Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz and BMW downgraded their forecasts due to weakening demand in China, the world’s biggest car market.
Concerns over falling earnings have increased pressure on valuations, with the sector now trading at a near-record discount of 60% to the market based on a price-to-earning metric, according to LSEG Datastream estimates.
Despite rock-bottom valuations, cars are the most underweighted sector among regional fund managers overseeing $284bn, a BofA survey this month showed.
Warnings by Volkswagen and Aston also rekindle concerns over the sector’s earnings outlook amid Chinese competition
Reuters
