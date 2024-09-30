PPC’s four-month cement sales volume falls 5.3%
The group continues to focus its efforts on the turnaround of its cement businesses to improve profitability and cash generation
30 September 2024 - 09:02
Cement producer PPC says average cement selling prices for the four months ended July increased across the group, while sales volumes were 5.3% lower than a year ago.
PPC, which comprises the SA and Botswana operations, reported that group revenue declined 2.1%. Revenue in the SA and Botswana group fell 1%, while that of Zimbabwe decreased 4.5%...
