PPC laments lingering construction downturn despite falling rates
30 September 2024 - 09:02
UPDATED 30 September 2024 - 20:50
Cement major PPC, which is pushing ahead with turnaround plans to improve its key SA and Botswana businesses, has lamented the lack of significant retail or infrastructure projects, saying the construction downturn persists despite positive sentiment and declining interest rates.
PPC’s aggressive recovery plan has focused on rebuilding and exiting noncore markets in Eastern and Central Africa to concentrate on growing the margins, operational efficiencies and cost reductions of the core Southern African operations. ..
