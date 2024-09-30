Barloworld seeks to head off harsh US penalties over goods for Russia
Industrial major has about six months to finalise investigation and submit full report to Washington
30 September 2024 - 05:00
Industrial major Barloworld is concerned about possible penalties for alleged export breaches in its Russian operations and is pinning its hopes on less severe penalties by being proactive.
The group recently flagged possible export control violations (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2024-09-13-barloworld-shares-slump-as-it-probes-potential-export-control-violations-at-russian-unit/) at its Vostochnaya Technica (VT) Russian subsidiary to US authorities after an initial internal analysis...
