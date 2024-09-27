Trellidor reports improved earnings but holds on to dividend
The company’s share price has gained 28% in the past month
27 September 2024 - 13:23
Security barrier manufacturer Trellidor says a strong performance by its UK division underpinned its profit in the year to end-June, offsetting weak demand in SA.
Group revenue for the year rose 12.6% to R565.8m, the group said on Friday, while after-tax profit increased nearly 10-fold to R34.7m, translating into headline earnings per share of 36.1c, from the 4.2c reported a year ago, it said...
