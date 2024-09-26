Companies / Industrials

WATCH: High net interest costs hammer Metair

Business Day TV speaks Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty

26 September 2024 - 20:52
Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty. Picture: SUPPLIED
Metair on Thursday reported a decline in half-year earnings as interest costs exacted a heavy toll. Business Day TV sat down with CEO Paul O’Flaherty to get more information.

