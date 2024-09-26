Metair’s first-half earnings fall on higher net interest costs
The group says it is making significant progress on its stabilisation and turnaround strategy
26 September 2024 - 09:05
Battery and vehicle component maker Metair, which recently announced the sale of its stake in a company that formed part of its Turkish division, Mutlu, has reported lower half-year earnings.
The group reported a headline loss per share of 3c for the six months ended June from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 41c a year ago, mainly as a result of the significant increase in net interest costs of R166m and the impact of applying hyperinflation accounting on earnings of Mutlu Akü...
