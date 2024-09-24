Trellidor full-year earnings boosted by UK performance
24 September 2024 - 17:27
Fixed-security specialist Trellidor expects to report a surge in its full-year financial results to June.
Group headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June were expected to be in the range of 35.68c and 36.52c, the company said in a trading update on Monday. It would be a ninefold increase from the previous year’s 4.2c, and up from at least 22.4c the group had expected. ..
