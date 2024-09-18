Raubex’s first-half earnings to rise as much as 55%
The group’s construction materials, roads and earthworks, and infrastructure divisions delivered ‘more than satisfactory performance’
18 September 2024 - 09:15
Raubex expects its first-half earnings to rise sharply as its construction materials, roads and earthworks, and infrastructure divisions delivered a “more than satisfactory performance”.
The infrastructure development and construction materials supply group said in a statement on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August would rise to between 275.2c and 294.2c — 45%-55% higher than a year ago...
