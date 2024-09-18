Metair expects to report first-half loss
The group expects to report a headline loss per share for the six months ended June of between 2.7c and 3.3c from HEPS of 41c a year ago
18 September 2024 - 09:26
Metair expects to report a first-half loss as net finance costs rose 45% from the previous period.
The group expected to report a headline loss per share for the six months to end-June of between 2.7c and 3.3c from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 41c a year ago, it said in a statement on Wednesday...
