Grindrod to buy remaining 35% of Terminal de Carvão da Matola
Grindrod says the asset will unlock value creation across the Maputo corridor and drive its pit-to-port solution for its customers
18 September 2024 - 07:52
Grindrod is to acquire the remaining 35% interest in Terminal de Carvão da Matola (TCM) from the Vitol Group for $77m (R1.36bn), it announced on Wednesday.
TCM owns a dry bulk terminal in Maputo that has the capacity to export more than 7-million tonnes a year of primarily magnetite and coal...
