Metair to sell Turkish unit for R1.95bn

Battery and vehicle component maker Metair will dispose of its entire shareholding in Metair Türkiye for R1.95bn, it said on Tuesday.
Metair and its unit Metair International Holdings Coöperatief (MIH) entered into a sale and purchase agreement on September 16 in terms of which MIH would dispose of its shareholding in Metair Akü Holding Anonim Sirketi to Quexco Incorporated.
Metair Türkiye forms part of Metair’s Energy Storage vertical and operates as the holding company of Metair’s Turkish operations, which consists of the Mutlu Group.
The Mutlu Group manufactures and trades energy storage products and solutions, including lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries for use in mobility applications as well as in the telecom, utility, mining, retail and materials and products handling sectors.
Automotive batteries manufactured by the Mutlu Group are supplied to major automotive original equipment manufacturers for installations in new vehicles in Türkiye. Batteries are also sold into the automotive aftermarket through the Energy Storage vertical’s aftermarket distribution channels and franchised retail networks.
The value of Metair Türkiye’s net assets at end-December 2023 was R2.9bn and the loss attributable for that period was R70.6m, Metair said.
The buyer, Quexco, was founded in 1984 and is the owner of Bestolife Corporation, a producer of lubricants in oil production.
The Mutlu Group has been an important part of Metair since its acquisition in 2013, enabling an element of geographic and sector diversification within the Metair Group.
Metair started a process of reviewing and restructuring the Mutlu Group in 2022, which led to Metair making the decision to dispose of the group.
The Mutlu Group operates under challenging macroeconomic conditions that, together with the current hyperinflationary environment in Türkiye, has introduced significant complexity and risk to Metair.
In 2023, the Mutlu Group faced a number of additional challenges, including a shortage of contract workers and the loss of material export volumes, resulting in a drop in profitability, along with higher debt levels and increased working capital. The decision to dispose of the Mutlu Group has reduced risk in the Metair Group by removing its exposure to these challenging operational conditions and hyperinflationary environment, and ultimately enhanced Metair’s operational risk profile, it said.
After the disposal is concluded, Metair would primarily be an automotive component manufacturing business focused on SA, with a strategic focus of being a key player in the sub-Saharan African mobility sector.
The disposal and subsequent deleveraging would free up capacity to focus on growth in the sector to drive value for shareholders, it said.
The proceeds of the disposal, $110m, payable in cash, would be used to capitalise Hesto, the settlement of current debt and to enable the refinancing of Metair’s debt.
The disposal is subject to conditions, including approval from shareholders and the Turkish competition authorities.
Metair to sell Turkish unit for R1.95bn
The disposal is subject to conditions, including approval from shareholders and the Turkish competition authorities
Battery and vehicle component maker Metair will dispose of its entire shareholding in Metair Türkiye for R1.95bn, it said on Tuesday.
Metair and its unit Metair International Holdings Coöperatief (MIH) entered into a sale and purchase agreement on September 16 in terms of which MIH would dispose of its shareholding in Metair Akü Holding Anonim Sirketi to Quexco Incorporated.
Metair Türkiye forms part of Metair’s Energy Storage vertical and operates as the holding company of Metair’s Turkish operations, which consists of the Mutlu Group.
The Mutlu Group manufactures and trades energy storage products and solutions, including lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries for use in mobility applications as well as in the telecom, utility, mining, retail and materials and products handling sectors.
Automotive batteries manufactured by the Mutlu Group are supplied to major automotive original equipment manufacturers for installations in new vehicles in Türkiye. Batteries are also sold into the automotive aftermarket through the Energy Storage vertical’s aftermarket distribution channels and franchised retail networks.
The value of Metair Türkiye’s net assets at end-December 2023 was R2.9bn and the loss attributable for that period was R70.6m, Metair said.
The buyer, Quexco, was founded in 1984 and is the owner of Bestolife Corporation, a producer of lubricants in oil production.
The Mutlu Group has been an important part of Metair since its acquisition in 2013, enabling an element of geographic and sector diversification within the Metair Group.
Metair started a process of reviewing and restructuring the Mutlu Group in 2022, which led to Metair making the decision to dispose of the group.
The Mutlu Group operates under challenging macroeconomic conditions that, together with the current hyperinflationary environment in Türkiye, has introduced significant complexity and risk to Metair.
In 2023, the Mutlu Group faced a number of additional challenges, including a shortage of contract workers and the loss of material export volumes, resulting in a drop in profitability, along with higher debt levels and increased working capital. The decision to dispose of the Mutlu Group has reduced risk in the Metair Group by removing its exposure to these challenging operational conditions and hyperinflationary environment, and ultimately enhanced Metair’s operational risk profile, it said.
After the disposal is concluded, Metair would primarily be an automotive component manufacturing business focused on SA, with a strategic focus of being a key player in the sub-Saharan African mobility sector.
The disposal and subsequent deleveraging would free up capacity to focus on growth in the sector to drive value for shareholders, it said.
The proceeds of the disposal, $110m, payable in cash, would be used to capitalise Hesto, the settlement of current debt and to enable the refinancing of Metair’s debt.
The disposal is subject to conditions, including approval from shareholders and the Turkish competition authorities.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Metair makes progress with turnaround plan
Metair makes the right moves
Metair ropes in specialists to rein in R4.8bn debt pile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.