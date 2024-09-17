Companies / Industrials

Management changes advance BAT’s sustainability strategy

Among the changes, the group has created a is a newly created role of chief corporate officer

17 September 2024 - 11:18
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

British American Tobacco (BAT) has made key management changes aimed at advancing its sustainability strategy, including the creation of a new chief corporate officer role.

The group announced on Tuesday that Kingsley Wheaton would be appointed into the newly created role of chief corporate officer. Wheaton is chief strategy & growth officer, a position that would cease to exist...

