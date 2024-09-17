KAP to reduce gearing as big projects come on stream
After a high-spending period, the group is entering an era of stabilisation, debt reduction and margin recovery
17 September 2024 - 05:00
Industrial, chemical and logistics group KAP says it is focused on completing the reorganisation of Unitrans, getting its commissioned projects up and earning cash so it can begin to pay down its debt accumulated on those builds.
CEO Gary Chaplin said KAP’s capital projects, stretching back as far as 2021, were funded through debt. The group accumulated more debt than it would like and as a result KAP was preparing to hunker down for a debt-paying period, targeting a R1bn reduction in net debt from the second half of the 2025 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.