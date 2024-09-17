BAIC confident of SA turnaround
The Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (BAIC) SA group is shaking off its bumpy and tardy manufacturing debut in SA, where it has fallen short of most of its predetermined production capacity targets, saying it has plans to gradually cultivate the local market to support production at its Gqeberha facility for both domestic and foreign sales.
This occurs at a time when SA’s car industry, which was negatively affected by the pandemic lockdowns, is in recovery thanks in part to the increased demand for less expensive and environmentally friendly vehicles which new, value-orientated manufacturers have leveraged on...
