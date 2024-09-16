Nestlé expects Cremora sale will advance long-term strategy
Iconic brand will join Parmalat and Melrose in the Lactalis SA stable
16 September 2024 - 05:00
Nestlé has hailed the sale of its creamer division, Cremora, to food giant Lactalis SA as an advancement of its long-term strategy to concentrate on industries with robust development prospects.
Last week Nestlé East & Southern Africa, the regional arm of the world’s largest food and beverage company, announced its decision to sell the Nestlé Cremora business to Lactalis SA while pivoting its Cremora Harare factory to make other products. Lactalis SA is the owner of brands such as Parmalat, Melrose, Steri Stumpie and Bonnita...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.