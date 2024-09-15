Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Focus on VW’s woes in Germany

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger

15 September 2024 - 17:03
Volkswagen logo is fixed by an employee on a production line for the Golf VIII and Tiguan cars at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany on May 23 2024. File Picture: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
Volkswagen is mulling the closure of two factories in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history, under pressure from the transition away from fossil fuels. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger for more detail.

