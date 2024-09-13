Barloworld shares slump as it probes potential export control violations at Russian unit
The group submitted an initial notification of voluntary self-disclosure to US authorities regarding potential export control violations, which it is investigating
13 September 2024 - 18:05
Barloworld’s shares closed down 12.5% on Friday after it said it has submitted an initial notification of voluntary self-disclosure to the US Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) regarding potential export control violations, that it is currently investigating, relating to sales of certain goods to its Russian subsidiary.
Shares in the company briefly slumped as much as 15%, before recovering to close 12.47% lower at R81.17, in its biggest one-day fall in more than 17 years...
