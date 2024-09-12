Bell’s founding family fails again in bid to take group private
12 September 2024 - 18:52
The share price of Bell Equipment, the manufacturer and distributor of heavy industrial equipment, plunged on Thursday after the founding family’s latest bid to take the group private failed to garner enough shareholder support.
The stock weakened 13.61% after the R53 per share offer by the Bell family’s investment outfit IA Bell to buy out minority shareholders was shot down. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.