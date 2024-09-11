Mustek earnings to slump as demand for green energy products wanes
The group’s headline earnings per share is expected to be as much as 80% lower
11 September 2024 - 09:32
Technology group Mustek's full-year earnings are expected to be as much as 80% lower reflecting tough economic conditions, reduced demand for green energy products and an impairment on its investment in Zaloserve.
The group's headline earnings per share is expected to be between 70% and 80% lower at between 75c and 112.5c...
