Metair makes progress with turnaround plan
The debt restructure programme is expected to start in the fourth quarter
05 September 2024 - 09:11
Battery and vehicle component maker Metair’s management has made progress on its stabilisation and turnaround strategy, which will be concluded in the second half of its 2024 financial year.
This is despite the short-term effects of a decrease in volumes and elevated levels of debt, it said in a statement on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.