Volvo Cars abandons target to sell only EVs by 2030

Stockholm — Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going fully electric by 2030 on Wednesday, saying it now expected to be offering some hybrid models in its line-up at that time.
Major vehicle makers have seen slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) partly due to a lack of affordable models and the slow rollout of charging points, and Volvo Cars is also bracing for the effects of European tariffs on EVs made in China.
Shares in the company were down 7.5% at 2.16pm GMT, after hovering about 4% lower ahead of the announcement of scaled-back targets.
Volvo Cars said in the statement that by 2030 it now aimed for between 90% and 100% of cars sold to be fully electric or plug-in hybrid models, while up to 10% would be mild hybrids, where electric power only supplements the combustion engine.
Volvo Cars said in a separate statement that plug-in hybrids would be a critical part of its future profit growth, and that it would revamp its hybrid XC90, with first customers receiving the SUV by the end of the year.
Volvo Cars sells a mix of electric and hybrid cars, and had until now remained steadfastly committed to its plans to only sell fully electric cars by 2030 even as its rivals began scaling back their ambitions.
Volvo sells three fully electric models — the EX90, the EX30 and the EX40. When launching the EX90 in 2022 it said that it aimed to launch a new EV each year.
Growing demand for hybrid cars has prompted a strategic shift across a sector that had initially aimed to phase out hybrids in favour of fully electric cars.
Toyota, one of the slowest major vehicle makers to develop EVs, continues to bet strongly on hybrids with an increased number of models. France’s Renault said it would continue to launch hybrid models. A slow introduction of charging infrastructure and drivers’ concerns about EVs driving ranges are among the reasons buyers have gravitated towards the often more affordable and convenient hybrids.
Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely, said it was responding to changing market conditions and customer demands.
By 2025, Volvo Cars now expects electrified cars — both full EVs and hybrids — to account for between 50% and 60% of sales volumes. The previous 2025 target was for at least 50% fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids.
“We are resolute in our belief that our future is electric,” CEO Jim Rowan said. “However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds.”
The company also called on politicians for “stronger and more stable” government policies to support the electrification.
The pivot towards hybrids comes despite years of efforts by several countries to push carmakers to phase out CO2-emitting internal combustion engines as quickly as possible.
At an event to showcase its EX90, Volvo also showed a video teasing a future electric sedan called ES90.
