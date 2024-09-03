Motus’ annual earnings fall as consumers take strain
The total dividend of 520c per share was lower than the previous year’s 710c
03 September 2024 - 08:41
Automotive group Motus Holdings has reported lower annual profits, reflecting a challenging trading environment and the pressure consumers are under.
Profit after tax for the year to end-June declined to R2.479bn from R3.410bn and headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 28% to 1,479c, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. ..
