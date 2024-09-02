Bidvest reports solid results and expects market conditions to improve
Five of its seven divisions reported profit growth with four delivering double-digit increases
02 September 2024 - 09:17
Industrial conglomerate Bidvest has reported a 6.6% rise in full-year earnings as five of its seven divisions reported profit growth, with four delivering double-digit increases.
The group reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 1,912.6c for the year ended June, from 1,794.8c a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.