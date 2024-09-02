Bidvest gets flood of offers for its bank
02 September 2024 - 09:17
UPDATED 02 September 2024 - 23:19
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa says the group is on track to dispose of Bidvest Bank before the end of this year, with more than 60 suitors having shown interest in buying the asset.
The industrial conglomerate in July sounded out the market for a potential buyer for its financial services assets, turning its focus to its core, and more profitable, businesses...
