WATCH: KAP posts 4% decline in annual earnings

Business Day TV speaks to KAP CEO Gary Chaplin

01 September 2024 - 19:59
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED
KAP’s polymers division is weighing on the group. Operating profit from this segment of the business plunged by 62%, offsetting improved performances from other units. The overall result is a 2% fall in annual revenue and a 4% decline in headline earnings per share, partially cushioned by tax benefits related to PG Bison. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Gary Chaplin.

