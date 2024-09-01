WATCH: KAP posts 4% decline in annual earnings

KAP’s polymers division is weighing on the group. Operating profit from this segment of the business plunged by 62%, offsetting improved performances from other units. The overall result is a 2% fall in annual revenue and a 4% decline in headline earnings per share, partially cushioned by tax benefits related to PG Bison. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Gary Chaplin.
