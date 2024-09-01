WATCH: Is BAIC ready to deliver in SA?

Chinese motor company BAIC SA hopes to begin the full manufacture of cars and bakkies late in 2025, in preparation for commercial production in early 2026. But, with so many previous missed deadlines, is the company finally ready to deliver on its promises? Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger for his view.
