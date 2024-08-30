Q&A: Isuzu SA CEO upbeat with rate cut on the cards
Improved economic prospects for the rest of this year should help stimulate new-vehicle sales and exports
30 August 2024 - 05:00
The first six months of the year were a bumpy ride for the automotive industry, but Isuzu Motors SA CEO Billy Tom is upbeat about the second half, citing talk of an interest rate decrease as a catalyst for an upturn.
A weaker automotive sector, which is at the forefront of the country’s industrialisation push, was touted as the main reason behind manufacturing’s poor showing in the first quarter according to Stats SA, while motor trade sales fell 5.3% in the second quarter of 2024. Sales dropped 9.9% year on year in June. ..
