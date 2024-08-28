PPC declares special dividend after Rwanda disposal
Shareholders will receive a special dividend of 33.5c per share
28 August 2024 - 09:02
Cement producer PPC has declared a special cash dividend of 33.5c per share after the finalisation of the disposal of its stake in Cimerwa.
The board resolved to declare a special cash dividend, payable in the second quarter of its 2025 financial year, from income reserves of 33.5c per share, amounting to R521m, being 66% of the cash retained by PPC International Holding from the sale of the Rwanda business, it said in a statement on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.