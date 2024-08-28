M&R flags greener pastures ahead as its losses narrow
The group has recently won a string of contracts
28 August 2024 - 19:12
Murray & Roberts (M&R) says its headline loss is expected to narrow in the year to end-June, thanks to its turnaround efforts.
The JSE-listed group has been on a bid to recover from the voluntary administration of its Australian businesses in December 2022 and the loss of dividend flows from these businesses created severe liquidity constraints during the year under review...
