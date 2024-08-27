Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Impairments weigh on Master Drilling’s profit after tax

Business Day TV speaks to Master Drilling CFO André van Deventer

27 August 2024 - 17:21
Picture: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO
Impairments weighed on Master Drilling’s interim performance and contributed to the global drilling group’s profit after tax plunging by over 75%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO André van Deventer for more insight.

Master Drilling’s earnings hammered by non-cash adjustments

Company expects to report EPS as much as 96.5% lower than a year ago
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Master Drilling’s full-year revenue hits record high

Business Day TV speaks to CFO André van Deventer
Companies
5 months ago

Master Drilling’s earnings hammered by non-cash adjustments

Companies / Industrials

