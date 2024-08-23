Companies / Industrials

Grindrod reports little growth due partly to lower commodity prices

The JSE-listed group declared a profit of R485m from R444m previously

23 August 2024 - 14:00
by Michelle Gumede
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY MIGYELYEV
Freight logistics company Grindrod has reported a marginal decline in performance for the half year to June, having grappled with challenging market conditions and lower commodity prices.

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda), the measure of its underlying financial performance, fell 7% to R1bn in the period from a year ago. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) slipped to 72.1c from 73c at the halfway mark in 2023.

The Durban-based business said its core operations, which include Port and Terminals, Logistics and Group, were the driving force behind its growth in the six months. 

“In the face of global challenges such as higher interest rates, supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical tension, as well as volatile commodity markets, we are pleased to have achieved sustained performance in our core operations,” CEO Xolani Mbambo said.

Grindrod said its key commodities — chrome and iron ore — had demonstrated some resilience in prices despite weak Chinese steel-making demand and elevated iron ore port inventories. New energy commodities, lithium and graphite prices declined in the first half, reflecting weaker demand for electric vehicles while copper prices were affected by Chinese demand amid supply concerns.

The company which also owns ports, terminals and tankers, stated freight volumes at its Maputo port were up 18% to 6.9 million tonnes supported by a robust market for chrome.

Mbambo said the Maputo port had achieved its strategic goals by prioritising its technology-enabled visualisation projects. He was upbeat that it would persist in accelerating momentum for customers.

However, the JSE-listed group declared a profit of R485m from R444m previously. Cash generated from operations rose 13% to R425m.

The board chaired by Cheryl Carolus declared a gross interim ordinary dividend of 23c per share, down from 34.4c.

Volumes handled at Grindrod's dry-bulk terminals increased by 3% to 8.4-million tonnes, it said while Richards Bay volumes rose 20% from the previous period to 1.6-million tonnes. This growth mitigated a drop in Grindrod’s Maputo terminal volumes, it said.

In its logistics segment, Grindrod said a larger customer base and more port calls allowed its ship agency and clearing and forwarding businesses to achieve significant headline earnings growth of 38%.

However, this development was tempered by the ongoing detrimental effects of logistics limitations on the throughput and transport of container handling depots, which led to a 3% increase in earnings for the logistics business as a whole.

Grindrod reported one fatality at its operations in Durban in the period.

Its rail business has undergone structural reorganisation, and it emphasised that the rail strategy was now the main focus. Thirteen Grindrod locomotives were anticipated to arrive in SA in the third quarter, following the mutual termination of the rail operation contract in Sierra Leone.

“We welcome the opportunity to deploy these locomotives,” said Mbambo. “I’m quite pleased that they arrived last night in Durban,” he said adding that the locomotives would be upgraded and modernised before being used.

Grindrod said capital expenditure would be directed towards supporting the rail expansion and upgrading the terminals in Maputo. The firm said it would increase scale and efficiency in the important corridors in which it operated, which would speed up volume growth and enable integrated pit-to-port solutions by developing an efficient rail system.

Grindrod shares were down 5.58% to R14.89 on Friday, giving it a market capitalisation of R11bn.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

