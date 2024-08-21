M&R clinches R1.2bn solar build deal
Group mum on identity of the mining consortium
21 August 2024 - 18:47
Engineering and contracting group Murray & Roberts has bagged a R1.2bn contract to build a 100MWp (megawatt peak) solar photovoltaic renewable energy complex for a mining house in the North West.
M&R on Wednesday said it had won the contract through its subsidiary OptiPower Projects, in a joint venture with Spanish energy infrastructure developer Coxabengoa. OptiPower’s share in the joint venture was 50%, it said...
